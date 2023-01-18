CONCORD — Most people don’t consider adding fire safety to their list of goals and resolutions for the new year. Maybe you want to get fitter and healthier in 2023. As you eat better and exercise more often, N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to consider one additional step to maintaining good health: fire safety.
Most people say they feel safest at home. However, U.S. Fire Administration data shows that 83 percent of all fire deaths in the U.S. actually happen in homes. These preventable fires result in more than three-quarters of all fire deaths and thousands of injuries. In 2022, there were five unintentional residential fire fatalities in the state. In most instances, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
Follow this fire safety information to ring in the new year:
Smoke alarms can wake you up if there’s a fire. Make sure that your home is protected by working smoke alarms. “Half of all home fire deaths happen at night when people are sleeping,” says N.H. State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey. “Install one on every level of your home, including the basement, and in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas. Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.”
Interconnected smoke alarms provide the best protection because when one sounds, they all sound. A smoke alarm with a dead or missing battery is the same as having no smoke alarm at all. Resolve to test all of your smoke alarms regularly, and replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or if they don’t make a sound when you test them.
Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. While you’re preparing healthier meals, remember to make safety the first ingredient. Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking at high temperatures, like frying, broiling or boiling. Fires start when the heat gets too high. If you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
If you have children living in your home or visiting, look for fire and burn dangers from their point of view. Never leave cigarette lighters or matches where children can reach them. “Keep smoking materials locked up in a high place,” says Marshal Toomey. Children may try to do the same things you do.
For additional fire safety information, contact your local fire department or the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office.
