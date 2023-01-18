CONCORD — Most people don’t consider adding fire safety to their list of goals and resolutions for the new year. Maybe you want to get fitter and healthier in 2023. As you eat better and exercise more often, N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to consider one additional step to maintaining good health: fire safety.

Most people say they feel safest at home. However, U.S. Fire Administration data shows that 83 percent of all fire deaths in the U.S. actually happen in homes. These preventable fires result in more than three-quarters of all fire deaths and thousands of injuries. In 2022, there were five unintentional residential fire fatalities in the state. In most instances, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

