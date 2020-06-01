North Country Health Consortium’s annual Up Granite Youth Conference moves online

On June 3, the North Country Health Consortium will be hosting the 3rd Annual UP Granite Youth Conference. A departure from its usual hotel venue, this year UP will be streamed live — from 3:30–5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, by Phlume Media — to audience members in their homes, or wherever students tune into the virtual conference, from computer or smart device.
This year’s UP Conference was adapted to a livestream rather than cancelled. The consensus was to keep UP the tradition of students showing UP, speaking UP, and standing UP for things that matter, like taking care of their mental health and that of their peers, which is an underlying focus of the UP message.
The third annual UP lineup is headlined by award-winning global speaker, Kevin Hines, who will tell his inspiring story of surviving a suicide attempt by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. The audience will also get an opportunity to engage in a Question and Answer session with Kevin.
Other features of the virtual UP Conference include facilitation by local students from Youth Leadership Through Adventure groups, a surprise guest speaker, shoutouts from past UP presenters, sponsors, and returning student attendees, as well as helpful resources that students can turn to for mental health support.
Families are encouraged to tune in together, free of charge, for the virtual UP Granite Youth Conference on June 3rd from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. by going online to: http://stream.phlume.com/up2020/. The live stream of UP can also be accessed on Phlume Media’s Instagram page.
The North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving Northern New Hampshire.
