CONCORD —The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that New Hampshire residents who don’t have access to telehealth services through their primary care provider can now get a prescription for the COVID-19 therapeutic treatment, Paxlovid, through telehealth appointments with On-Site Medical Services.
Residents who are diagnosed with COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for a telehealth appointment to determine if they would benefit from Paxlovid. On-Site Medical Services will provide residents unable to access telehealth services through a primary care provider with timely access to Paxlovid.
“Antiviral treatment can dramatically lessen the symptoms for those at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, but it is most effective if taken within 72 hours from when symptoms start,” Dr. Jonathan Ballard, DHHS chief medical officer, stated.
“By providing this free service, residents without access to a primary care provider will have early access to this treatment to reduce their risk of severe complications from COVID-19,” said Patricia Tilley, director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services.
Telehealth video or telephone consultations through On-Site Medical Services are available to New Hampshire residents 12 and older who do not have access to a primary care provider and who receive a positive COVID-19 test (antigen or PCR).
An On-Site Medical provider will determine whether Paxlovid treatment is appropriate and if so, will send a prescription to the patient’s preferred pharmacy or send the antivirals via overnight mail if the patient is unable to leave their residence.
Telehealth appointments through On-Site will begin Friday, Nov. 4, and will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
