CONCORD — The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that New Hampshire residents who don’t have access to telehealth services through their primary care provider can now get a prescription for the COVID-19 therapeutic treatment, Paxlovid, through telehealth appointments with On-Site Medical Services.

Residents who are diagnosed with COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for a telehealth appointment to determine if they would benefit from Paxlovid. On-Site Medical Services will provide residents unable to access telehealth services through a primary care provider with timely access to Paxlovid. 

