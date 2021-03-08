BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital recently welcomed two new Emergency Medicine physicians, Stephen Kraunz and Sarah Ming.
Board certified in emergency medicine, Dr. Kraunz received a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 and doctorate in medicine from Flinders University School of Medicine in Adelaide, Australia, in 2006.
He completed a residency in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian Columbia/Cornell Emergency Medicine in New York City in 2014. Dr. Kraunz is experienced in urban, rural, remote and wilderness medicine.
Board certified in emergency medicine and certified in emergency ultrasound, Dr. Ming received a bachelor's degree in science pre-professional, cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind., in 2003 and doctorate in medicine from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass., in 2007.
She completed a Tufts emergency medicine residency at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Mass., in 2010.
Dr. Ming has significant experience in small community hospitals, as well as in a high patient-volume academic hospital and trauma center.
Kraunz and Ming join Drs. Elisabeth Moore, Faith Pinkerton and Arthur Ruediger to provide high quality emergency care 24 hours a day at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The hospital strictly follows the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines, screening staff and patients daily for COVID-19 symptoms, to ensure the health and safety of all.
For more information, call (603) 752-2200 or go to avhnh.org. Androscoggin Valley Hospital is a member of North Country Healthcare. To learn more, go to northcountryhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.