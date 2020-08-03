CONCORD — N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management encourages residents and visitors to prepare now for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management is closely monitoring the storm with its partners at the National Weather Service.
Although it is still too early to know with certainty how this storm will affect New Hampshire, everyone can take steps to be prepared. Right now, it looks like a weak tropical storm may impact the state late Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible.
Hurricanes and tropical storms are not just a threat to coastal communities. High winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding can occur anywhere in New Hampshire.
"Being prepared is critically important,” said N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “It is important to understand that it only takes one hurricane or tropical storm to severely impact an area. Take time now to prepare your family. Know what to do and have the things you need to stay safe.”
The core steps to preparedness are simple:
1) Stay informed — Sign up for NH Alerts.
2) Have a family emergency plan.
3) Build an emergency kit.
Know what to do, and have the things you need to stay safe. Learn about preparedness, including signing up for NH Alerts, making a plan and building a kit at readynh.gov.
