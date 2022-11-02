Hula hoop enthusiast Sue Jones of North Conway enjoys a hula hooping session led by Josie Lamb, APRN, of White Mountain Community Health Center in August. Lamb says hula hooping is a fun, low-pressure way to get moving that all ages can enjoy. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Family Nurse Practitioner Josie Lamb, APRN, is starting a monthly hula hooping group. The first Hoop Group will be Monday, Nov. 7, from 5-6 p.m. at the Conway Public Library in the Ham Community Room or in the library park if weather and light permit.
Lamb says hula hooping is a fun, low-pressure way to get moving that all ages can enjoy together.
Lamb, a nurse practitioner at White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway, has been performing and teaching hula hooping for over a decade. She said, “I love hula hooping because it’s a playful way to exercise and dance with music, and it reminds me that I’m not perfect and it’s OK to drop the hoop and pick it back up and keep learning and growing. There’s no one-size-fits-all way to be active. I like to encourage people to think outside the box and find something that’s joyful for them.”
Adults who think they can’t hula hoop anymore are encouraged to come and try it.
“You need an adult sized hoop!” Lamb said. “Most of the hoops you buy in stores are built for children’s bodies and children have smaller waist circumferences, and it’s hard as an adult to get that going unless you practice a lot.”
At Hoop Group, Lamb will help beginners get started, and can teach hula hooping tricks to those who have the basics down.
The group is free and open to all experience levels and ages (children should be accompanied by an adult). Hula hoops for all sizes will be available for use, as well as materials for making your own hula hoop.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located in Conway and provides comprehensive primary care to adults and children, including dental care, substance abuse treatment, and support services.
The health center is a non-profit working to ensure that all can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, visit www.whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
