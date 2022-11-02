Rachel Sharples 08-10-22 White Mtn Community Health hula best.jpg

Hula hoop enthusiast Sue Jones of North Conway enjoys a hula hooping session led by Josie Lamb, APRN, of White Mountain Community Health Center in August.  Lamb says hula hooping is a fun, low-pressure way to get moving that all ages can enjoy. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Family Nurse Practitioner Josie Lamb, APRN, is starting a monthly hula hooping group. The first Hoop Group will be Monday, Nov. 7, from 5-6 p.m. at the Conway Public Library in the Ham Community Room or in the library park if weather and light permit.

Lamb says hula hooping is a fun, low-pressure way to get moving that all ages can enjoy together.

