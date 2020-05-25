MANCHESTER — Across the United States there are more than 400,000 children living outside their homes in foster care. For children and families involved with the foster care system, the day-to-day challenges are immense, and right now, those challenges are mounting.
For the children CASA serves living in foster care, things like in-person visits with their families and their CASAs, that help relieve some of the uncertainty and anxiety they feel being away from their parents, have been suspended.
At CASA, the volunteer advocates have gotten very creative with the ways they are reaching children, from virtual meet ups to play games, read stories and otherwise check-in, to writing letters, visiting in the driveway while the child is on the doorstep and more.
The following are ways that you can help. Everyone coming together and doing what they can to help is particularly important during this pandemic.
• Visit the National Foster Care Month website to find important resources on ways to strengthen families with community-based support systems.
• Help educate the public by sharing information and resources on social media using the hashtag #NFCM2020.
• Host, attend, or share information on virtual events that support children and youth in foster care.
• Connect with local community groups working with foster youth.
• Interested in becoming a foster parent? To learn more log onto nheasy.nh.gov/dcyf/
• Consider becoming a CASA, a court appointed special advocate. CASAs provide support for children who cannot be in their own homes due to safety concerns. For more information log onto casanh.org.
