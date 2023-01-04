LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare is pleased to announce that Eric Siegel, MD, MBA, FACOG has joined the team of providers at North Country Women’s Health. Dr. Siegel will begin seeing patients in early January of 2023.
Dr. Siegel attended Castleton State College in Vermont, graduating in 2001 with his Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He then pursued his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine, completing the program in 2006. He completed his Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology with Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia. Most recently, Dr. Siegel earned his Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Dr. Siegel comes to LRH with over 10 years of experience in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is Board-Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Over the past decade, Dr. Siegel has served as a physician in a full-scope OB/GYN practice, managed low and high-risk pregnancies in the inpatient setting of a tertiary care hospital, owned and operated both Gynecology and Family Medicine private practices in a multi-specialty clinic, and worked in an OB/GYN clinic with high volumes related to gynecologic surgeries. Dr. Siegel also served as a Medical Specialist for the United States Army and as a Non-Commissioned Officer for the United States Army Reserve.
Outside of work, Dr. Siegel spends his time learning to cook, on small woodworking projects, antiquing, and most importantly, with family. He enjoys traveling and escaping to warm climates every chance he gets.
North Country Women’s Health at Littleton Regional Healthcare offers the most comprehensive women’s healthcare in the region. From wellness exams to prenatal and postnatal care to contraceptive counseling, North Country Women’s Health provides services to meet the needs of every stage of a woman’s life. The labor and delivery center at Littleton Regional Healthcare, the Sauter Birthing Suite, welcomes one baby a day on average.
“Our region greatly depends on the services provided by North Country Women’s Health and our Sauter Birthing Suite,” noted Robert Nutter, president and chief executive officer of Littleton Regional Healthcare. “Dr. Siegel is a valuable addition to our team of exceptional providers and will allow us to continue to meet the obstetric and gynecologic needs of the greater North Country and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.”
Dr. Siegel and the other providers of North Country Women’s Health are accepting new patients. For more information about Dr. Siegel, North Country Women’s Health, and the Sauter Birthing Suite, visitLittletonHealthcare.orgor call (603) 444-9371.
