Dr. Eric Siegel, LRH

Eric Siegel, MD, MBA, FACOG of Littleton Regional Healthcare’s North Country Women’s Health (COURTESY PHOTO)

 

LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare is pleased to announce that Eric Siegel, MD, MBA, FACOG has joined the team of providers at North Country Women’s Health. Dr. Siegel will begin seeing patients in early January of 2023.

Dr. Siegel attended Castleton State College in Vermont, graduating in 2001 with his Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He then pursued his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine, completing the program in 2006. He completed his Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology with Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia. Most recently, Dr. Siegel earned his Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

