WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), David Trone (D-Md.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) announced the creation of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, an effort to promote policies to combat the addiction and mental health crises in America.
The new group merges the Bipartisan Opioid Task Force, which was co-chaired by Reps. Kuster and Fitzpatrick in the 116th Congress and founded by Rep. Kuster in 2015, and Trone’s Freshmen Working Group on Addiction.
Last Congress, the Bipartisan Opioid Task Force unveiled its 2020 Legislative Agenda, which outlined more than two dozen commonsense, bipartisan bills to address the opioid epidemic. Also during the 116th Congress, the Freshmen Working Group on Addiction collectively introduced more than 50 bills related to the addiction and mental health crisis. The purpose of the new Task Force is to combine efforts to make the most progress possible on addiction and mental health in the 117th Congress. Its forthcoming 2021 Legislative Agenda will address these dual public health crises that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force will host regular meetings with stakeholders, attend site visits, and create policies that will save lives. The Task Force’s first round-table conversation will focus on the effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state of addiction and mental health in America.
“Since I launched the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force in 2015, our efforts to respond to the opioid epidemic have evolved as we work to address this constantly changing nationwide crisis," said Kuster. "Addiction and mental health are intrinsically linked, and our new Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force will allow us to meet the moment and focus on holistic solutions for addiction and co-occurring illnesses. The health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created new barriers for Americans seeking treatment for mental health disorders and addiction, and the worry and additional stress it has caused is creating new mental health challenges for countless people across the nation. I look forward to working with our co-chairs to identify bipartisan solutions to bolster prevention efforts and expand access to addiction and mental health treatment."
