The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center has several vehicles to provide transportation for guests. The new King Foundation grant will allow the center to extend those services to communities in Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center is expanding its reach into the rural communities of Western Maine.
The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation has answered the Adult Day Center’s request for funds to provide affordable transportation to and from the facility to families in western Maine.
Thanks to the generous grant of $15,000 by the King Foundation, transportation can now be provided for the communities of Fryeburg, Brownfield, Denmark, Harrison, Sweden, Lovell, Porter, Parsonsfield, Hiram, Cornish and nearby areas.
Karen Albert, director of community relations explains: “This funding from the King Foundation will allow individuals from western Maine to attend the Adult Day Center and participate in the therapeutic programs offered at the center. This assistance will enable economically disadvantaged aging adults living with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease (the most common cause of dementia), Parkinson’s disease, and those with physical needs to attend the center. It is the policy of the center to provide services to all interested families regardless of the lack of financial resources or ability to pay.”
“Studies have shown that there is a huge need for ADC services in western Maine due to the aging demographic of the area,” adds Albert. “And it’s also been determined that lack of affordable transportation is the greatest obstacle to families for getting the adult day program services for their loved ones.”
Western Maine families interested in learning more should contact the Adult Day Center at (603) 356-4980 to learn more about registration and eligibility.
The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center cares for aging adults with degenerative illnesses associated with aging and memory loss disorders. It also provides critical counseling support to families and caregivers at its weekly support group every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The center’s purpose-built setting offers a home-like experience and includes an enclosed outdoor therapy garden and several small rooms for those needing a less stimulating environment. Services include salon and therapeutic services, meals and snacks, and activities including dancing, gardening, yoga and other exercise, music and art, and a game room.
The Adult Day Center operates five days a week, eight hours a day, Monday through Friday.
To learn more about the Adult Day Center and the services offered, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org or call (603) 356-4980.
