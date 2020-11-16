BERLIN — All are cordially invited to honor and remember their deceased loved ones and friends during this holiday season through the Facebook Live Online AVH Auxiliary Christmas Memory Tree Lighting Program to be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m.
No in-person event will be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the online ceremony streamed live on Androscoggin Valley Hospital's Facebook page, staff will read memorialized names and a poem, light the Memory Tree, then AVH volunteer Angela Brown will play Christmas songs on her piano from her home. A keepsake booklet will be available upon request.
A $5 donation is requested for each memorialized name. A Christmas Memory Tree donation form is available in The Berlin Sun (Nov. 17, Nov. 19 and Nov. 24 editions) and online at avhnh.org/news-events-resources/news.
Completed forms must be received by Friday, Dec. 4, in order to be included in the keepsake booklet. All donations will be used to benefit patient care.
For more information, call Linda Morris, AVH Volunteer Coordinator/AVH Auxiliary president, at (603) 326-5676. Visit Androscoggin Valley Hospital online at avhnh.org or on the hospital's Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and Pinterest pages. Androscoggin Valley Hospital is a member of North Country Healthcare.
