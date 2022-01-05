WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Annie Kuster announced that Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin was awarded $68,750 for the purchase of telehealth-enabled smartphones to allow providers to remotely communicate with patients, many of whom do not own smartphones and would otherwise be unable to receive remote telemedicine care. Senator Hassan successfully worked to strengthen and increase funding for this FCC telehealth programs in the end of year COVID-19 relief bill.
"This equipment will help our patients stay connected to their doctors and nurses, and avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room,” said Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Health Services. “Tele-medicine can remove barriers to care, reduce unnecessary spending and make life easier for our patients and their family caregivers. Thank you to Senator Hassan and the Congressional Delegation for working to make these critical funds available.”
“I fought to include additional funding to expand telehealth options in the end-of-year COVID-19 package because I know how important these services have become to Granite Staters, particularly those who live in rural areas,” Senator Hassan said. “This important funding to Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin will help get patients the devices that they need in order to access telehealth services and receive high-quality health care remotely. I will continue working to ensure that our rural communities have the resources that they need to thrive.”
“Telehealth is a key tool that connects residents – regardless of zip code – with medical services and support. I’m thrilled to see Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin receive this grant to provide smartphones to patients so they can communicate with providers and receive remote care,” said Senator Shaheen. “This equipment will help bridge health care disparities in rural, hard-to-reach areas, connecting Granite Staters with essential health services.”
“Throughout this pandemic, telehealth has helped our Granite State doctors, nurses, and health care workers provide essential care to patients, safely,” said Rep. Kuster. “This federal funding for Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin will help ensure patients have the technology and tools they need to access telehealth, regardless of where they live. I was proud to get this funding over the finish line and look forward to seeing the positive impact these dollars will have on our rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.