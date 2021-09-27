CONCORD — The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee recently approved $5 million in additional federal funds for the State Loan Repayment Program to provides funds to help pay off student loans for health-care professionals working in areas of New Hampshire that have been designated as being medically underserved and who are willing to commit to working in the state for a minimum of three years.
Sen. Erin Hennessey’s (R-Littleton), who advocated for the program, said the funding is much needed, adding, "Health-care worker shortages existed before the pandemic and now the situation is worse due to COVID-19. SLRP is a proven program to recruit and retain clinicians serving rural and underserved regions. This $5 million will expand this already successful program at a time when it is truly needed the most. I am pleased to have worked with Gov. Sununu to secure this additional federal funding.”
