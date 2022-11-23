MADISON — On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27, the Epilepsy Foundation New England will host an educational campaign at Berlin’s Walmart from 1 to 4 p.m.
This outreach is held in honor of Epilepsy Awareness Month. Information will be on hand with resources available for those living with epilepsy and additional educational material for public awareness.
There will be a certified epilepsy health-care worker attending to help guide seizure first aid, advise on trainings, and provide further knowledge on available resources in the region.
In the United States, 3.4 million people are living with epilepsy.
According to Amy Mahoney, the Epilepsy Foundation New England Executive Director for Maine and New Hampshire, “There are 150,000 individuals with epilepsy in New England, and our Foundation strives to educate families, public service workers, and first responders whenever possible. Our Berlin event is a great place to find relevant information.”
The Epilepsy Foundation New England helps those affected by this disorder in New Hampshire, as well as across New England. The foundation is an independent affiliate of Epilepsy Foundation of America, whose mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.
