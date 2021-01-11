GORHAM — Dr. Brian Beals has been named Pediatrician of the Year by the N.H. Pediatric Society.
Beals is currently practicing at Coos Country Family Health Services and as pediatric medical director for the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. He has been serving the area for the past 25 years. He is also on the board of the N.H. Children’s Trust.
Despite the physical distance between pediatric subspecialty services, Beals has developed several niche areas to enhance his practice in a region that historically has been underserved.
Beals is a provider, teacher and advocate for both children and other professionals in his field. He remains a valued resource in his community and goes above and beyond to provide exceptional care in the North Country.
Each year the N.H. Pediatrician award is presented by the N.H. Pediatric Society to an outstanding doctor who contributes to the improvement of child health care in New Hampshire and the United States.
Beals graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Ind.
