New Hampshire is seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and an increase in the Community Levels tracked by the CDC, with two counties, Carroll and Belknap, showing high levels last Friday. Two weeks earlier, all New Hampshire counties had low Community Levels.
The levels in Coos County were medium. At that level, the CDC recommends people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Also, if you are at high risk for severe illness, you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services releases a weekly update on COVID-19 every Thursday. On Thursday, Oct. 20, DHHS announced 1,673 new positive COVID-19 test results over the previous week and 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There were 49 hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19.
Two counties — Grafton and Cheshire — showed low Community Levels last Friday and the rest showed medium levels, according to the CDC. At high Community Levels, the CDC recommends masks indoors in public and for immunocompromised people to avoid non-essential indoor activities.
Wnen asked about the sudden increase, Jake Leon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said: “COVID-19 cases are increasing as expected as summer turned to fall and people began to spend more time indoors. The updated Omicron booster provides protection from a potential surge. For optimal protection, people who are eligible for the booster are encouraged to get the updated Omicron booster by the end of October, along with the flu vaccine. Omicron boosters remain widely available and locations can be found on vaccines.gov.”
According to the CDC website: CDC recommends the use of three indicators to measure COVID-19 Community Levels: (1) new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the last 7 days; (2) percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (7-day average); and (3) new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last 7 days.
New Hampshire saw the highest percentage increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks at 30 percent, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have increased 8 percent over the past two weeks, with 20 states seeing hospitalization rates trend upward and 29 states still seeing hospitalization trend downward, according to data tracked by The New York Times, Becker’s reported. Data is taken from Health and Human Services, was last updated Oct. 21.
Over the past two weeks, New Hampshire saw a 30 percent hospitalization rate increase; Rhode Island an 18 percent rate increase, Vermont a 15 percent increase, Massachusetts an 11 percent and Maine and Connecticut 1 percent each, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.