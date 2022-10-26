New Hampshire is seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and an increase in the Community Levels tracked by the CDC, with two counties, Carroll and Belknap, showing high levels last Friday. Two weeks earlier, all New Hampshire counties had low Community Levels.

The levels in Coos County were medium. At that level, the CDC recommends people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Also, if you are at high risk for severe illness, you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

