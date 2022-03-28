ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — As active cases of COVID-19 continue to go down in the Androscoggin Valley, local health care providers are increasingly optimistic that the trend will remain stable. Health care providers are gradually loosening restrictions and allowing visitors and opening waiting rooms.
The state Friday reported five positive cases in Berlin and 19 in all of Coos County although some home test results may not be reported. But as the demands levied by COVID-19 subside, higher than average numbers of cases of flu and strep are being reported. At its Thursday meeting, the COVID community group encouraged the public to continue practicing good prevention measures and hygiene since the other contagious illnesses are circulating.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital officials reported the hospital has had one COVID-19 patient in the last month and currently has two employees out with the virus. As a result, AVH has updated its visitation policy to allow one visitor per patient and two visitors per patient in the Valley Birthplace. Masking is still required under the federal guidelines for healthcare facilities.
While COVID cases have declined, hospital officials reported that the hospital is fairly busy with regular activity.
Coos County Family Health Services reported two positive COVID cases last week. The agency has shut down its testing clinics but testing is available by appointment at its respiratory trailer. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment. This week, CCFHS will allow waiting rooms to go back to normal capacity and vaccinated staff will not have to wear masks in areas closed to patients.
CCFHS reported it diagnosed 25 cases of the flu last week with most of the cases children, which it called much higher than average.
Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported no patients with COVID and two staffers out. The federal prison website reported two staff members out with COVID while the state prison had no reported cases.
Berlin school system reported no current positive cases of COVID and the Gorham system reported one case. But both school systems reported higher than normal level of absences due to the flu, strep, and other non-COVID illnesses.
Students, the officials reported, were returning to traditional end-of-the-school year activities such as field trips, award ceremonies, open houses, concerts, and graduation. The return to normal activities is being enjoyed by students and staff. One administrator noted it is good to see the students’ faces with the lifting of the mask mandate.
White Mountains Community College reported it is planning an in-person graduation for this May.
While COVID cases are declining, local health care providers urge residents to resume preventive health care appointments that may have been relaxed during COVID and look at spring as a fresh start to healthy living. Coos County still ranks lower than state averages for vaccinations and residents are encouraged to get current on both their vaccinations and booster shots.
Group members said they will continue to monitor the news about additional COVID boosters for adults, the expected release of a vaccine for kids under five years old, and the impact of the sub-variant BA.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.