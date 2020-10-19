Coos Family Health to offer specialized support to those living with Diabetes

BERLIN — Coos County Family Health Services has begun offering specialized support services to people living with diabetes.
Heather Beaudry, RN, will lead this new program as part of her work as a certified diabetes care and support specialist. The program is newly accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, and is available to all Coos County Family Health Services patients.
“Our mission is to help people living with diabetes gain control of their illness, and live full and active lives,” said Beaudry. “Diabetes is a chronic illness that poses many challenges. We can help people with the skills and knowledge they need to improve their health.”
The program will be offered at the organization’s Pleasant Street Clinic on Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The service is covered by most insurances, and can be provided on a discounted basis for those in need. Diabetes education is a covered Medicare benefit when delivered through an accredited program.
“Diabetes is one of the most common and significant illnesses affecting older adults in our community,” said Patty Couture, Coos County Family Health Services chief operating officer.
Diabetes education services utilize a collaborative process through which people with diabetes work with a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist to receive individualized care to help them reach their health goals.
“Programs like the one we have established can help people with diabetes improve their health and to live long and productive lives,” said Beaudry.
For more information about the program, or to schedule a time to meet with Heather Beaudry, contact any of the Family Health Clinics or call (603) 752-2040.
