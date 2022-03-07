BERLIN — Can Androscoggin Valley Hospital offer same day discharge after total knee replacement or total hip replacement as is done at ambulatory surgery centers around the country? The answer is “Yes, we can and we already have.”
So how did that happen?
Almost three years ago, a group of interested AVH providers met to discuss the possibility of providing a rapid recovery process for total joint replacement at AVH. These providers were the orthopaedic surgery team, anesthesia specialists, medical/surgery nursing staff, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and even the local nursing facility administrators. Those involved set goals and figured out the strengths of AVH and the areas that needed to be improved.
We actually found that the strength of the “yes we can” attitude outweighed the weakness of being a northern New Hamphsire Critical Access Hospital with some limitations of resources. We realized we had what it took to do this project.
Within months, the hospital developed a pilot protocol to try out. The goals were to make sure the patients were safe for surgery, prepared for surgery, and ready for surgery. That meant making sure their medical issues were well controlled. High risks like high blood sugars and morbid obesity were reduced before surgery was performed. The social environment of whether the patient would have help after surgery or if they had many stairs to climb was addressed before surgery. Physical therapists met with patients before surgery to get them prepared with appropriate exercises and equipment and review with them what to expect after surgery.
The biggest issue for patients had to be the concern for post-operative pain, right? Well, the anesthesia team and the orthopaedic team collaborated using resources from the Anesthesia Society and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons to put together a plan to prevent pain from coming in the first place. Don’t chase the pain; try and reduce the pain before it even starts. So staff use pre-operative nerve blocks and specific spinal anesthesia techniques and novacaine-like injections during the surgery to reduce the post-operative pain. It works. Now patients can reduce the use of those strong narcotics only as needed rather than relying on them to take the pain away.
One of the biggest changes at AVH that has occurred is what happens when total joint patients get to the medical/surgical floor. Surgery is in the morning. Following surgery patients are able to sit up in a chair to eat lunch. They get to work with physical therapy that afternoon after surgery.
As we were changing our ways at AVH, one of the most significant steps was the confidence the nurses and their assistants gained in getting the total joint patients up and moving by themselves without the physical therapists present. Now they know exactly what to do and patients feel that confidence.
The better total joint outcomes being reported in the orthopaedic journals were when patients did outpatient rehabilitation. That is, instead of sitting around at home waiting for a therapist to show up, the patients that got out to the therapist facility did so much better. Their gait was steadier. Their knee moved better. So that’s what we did… surgery on Monday, outpatient physical therapy starts that Thursday or Friday. Northern New Hampshire patients are hearty souls so even with snow and cold they get themselves to physical therapy and it pays off. They had their knee or hip done to get moving so that’s what they want to accomplish. Getting to physical therapy made a difference.
So when staff started to make these changes in late 2019 / early 2020, most of our total joint patients began to meet all their goals and be discharged from the hospital 24 hours after surgery. They went home the next day and began outpatient physical therapy later that week.
We found patients were moving better and functioning better with less time in the hospital and more time at home after surgery.
But then the world changed when the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the world. AVH’s focus was on preparing for the surge of the pandemic and rightly so. Staff at AVH has been unbelievable coordinating with the community and trying to minimize the effect of COVID-19 on the community. But patients were still struggling with knee and hip pain and difficulty moving and sleeping at night. They were still physically suffering. So what to do? Wait until the pandemic blew over or react to the challenge of our new world?
The team met virtually and through email again and just really tightened up our “Rapid Recovery Total Joint Protocol at AVH”. At the American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons Meeting in Texas in November 2020, I attended the meeting to bring back new resources on how to advance our “rapid recovery protocol” to a “same day discharge” and we found it really only required a few new tweaks. Our first same day discharge was a total knee replacement in December 2020. That day our entire staff realized that the “Yes, we can” attitude combined with real scientific reasoning in our decision making allowed us to continue to care for our patients even in spite of a persistent pandemic.
Since that day, we evaluate all patients for their eligibility of same day discharge after a total knee or total hip replacement. Patients that do well with same day surgery are healthy, have good support systems ready to help at home, good transportation help after surgery and have a “Yes, I can” attitude. If they are eligible, we go for it. If they need an overnight stay as an outpatient, so be it.
The success of the Rapid Recovery Total Joint Program comes from the collaborative efforts of so many providers at AVH.
Mahlon Bradley MD is an Orthopaedic Surgeon at AVH Surgical Associates Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.