BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Home Care received a $500 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to support Dorothy’s Gift.
The grant will be used for the Dorothy’s Gift fund to support low-income seniors in Coos County who receive services and do not qualify for specific programs or are unable to pay their portion of their services.
The grant will help further Androscoggin Valley Home Care’s mission to provide quality personal care, homemaking and respite according to each individual’s needs.
Dorothy’s Gift was inspired by a local woman named Dorothy who was grateful for the in-home care help she received from Androscoggin Valley Home Care, so each time she made a payment, she always gave a little extra to use for someone else who may need a little extra help.
Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services provides in-home care services throughout Coos County.
Among the services provided are nursing assessment, home health aide personal care services, and homemaker/companion/respite services. Services are geared towards helping clients remain comfortably and safely in their homes. For more information, go to avhomecare.org.
