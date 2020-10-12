CONCORD — The state Department for Health and Human Services announced 55 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, with a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.8 percent.
The state also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 — a man from Hillsborough County over the age of 60.
Manchester (89), Nashua (96), Bedford (62) and Warner (36) had the most cases of COVID-19, Nashua and Manchester were both still listed Sunday with community transmission levels labeled “substantial.”
On Sunday, Merrimack County, Strafford County and the rest of Hillsborough County except Nashua and Manchester were labeled “moderate” and the rest of the state “minimal” for overall community transmission of the virus.
Sunday’s results include 32 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 685 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are 14 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (10), Merrimack (5), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 22 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,143 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 752 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
