BANGOR, Maine - The following students have been named to the Fall 2021 President's List at Husson University. Students who make the President's List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.
Breeanna Lynn Haas of Berlin, is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Graphic/Visual Design program.
Alyson Susan Blanchette of Milan, is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program.
