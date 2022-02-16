Grade 6: High Honors: Andrew Albert, Harper Hammill, Ryan Lemoine. Honors: Avree Blais, Whitney Bouchard, Kacie Carrier, Tara Demers, Mirabella Demmons, Elaina Frisk, Jacob Howard, Avianna Lavoie, Emilya Perras, Amelia Reid, Tyler Warner

Grade 7: High Honors: Lexie Gagnon, Courtney Roy, Hazel Schuft. Honors: Emma Belisle, Lily Bradbury, Cooper Ladd, Owen LaPointe, Nolan Lavigne, Annabelle LeBlanc, Gisele Mayorga, Sophia Savage

Grade 8: High Honors: Hallee Albert, Sofie Nickerson, Mason Roberge. Honors: Madisyn Braley, Timothy Chauvette, Darien Criniti, Evan Dube, Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Logan Herriott, Emma Leeman, Jacob Warner

