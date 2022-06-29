The following students are listed on the Gorham Middle School honor roll.

Grade 6: High Honors: Andrew Albert, Mirabella Demmons, Harper Hammill and Ryan Lemoine.

Honors: Avree Blais, Kacie Carrier, Tara Demers, Elaina Frisk, Avianna Lavoie and Owen O’Neil Tyler Warner.

Grade 7: High Honors: Lexie Gagnon, Courtney Roy, Hazel Schuft and Bailee Stumpf.

Honors: Emma Belisle, Ryan Boucher, Lily Bradbury, Jillian Goulet, Cooper Ladd, Owen LaPointe, Nolan Lavigne, Annabelle LeBlanc, Gisele Mayorga, Sophia Savage, Kylie Whitehead and Dallas Yeakel.

Grade 8: High Honors: Hallee Albert, Maxwell Grondin, Emma Leeman and Sofie Nickerson.

Honors: Silas Backler, Madisyn Braley, Timothy Chauvette, Darien Criniti, Atticus Hammill, Abigail Lamarque, Madison Lamarque, Maleia Malaquias, Mason Roberge, Kaitlyn Roy and Jacob Warner.

