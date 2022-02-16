Grade 9: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Ethan Corrigan, Laney Downs, Addison Eastman, Risa Gallant, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Allie Pelletier, Jack Saladino, Evan Taillon, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade, Abram Wydra. Honors: Owen Arsenault, Nicole Conrad, Gavin Corrigan, Brooke Daly, Tori Demers, Connor Lemoine, Marina Santy, Tucker Savage

Grade 10: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Kailee Fillion, Grace Gilbert, Madison Girouard, Sarah Godin, Joshua Laverdure, JunSung Montanaro, Mya Platt, Elizabeth Roberge. Honors: Abraham Backler, Michael Cote, Zackery Nickerson-Vaillancourt-Locke, Trenidy O’Malley, Olivia O’Neil, Emma Pelkey, Amber Wilson

Grade 11: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Chase Carder, Aiden Corrigan, Adam Devoid, Caelen Wade, Alec Wydra. Honors: Grace Brickley, Jessica Burton, Madison Fillion, Jakob Frizzell, Gavin Greer, Ryan Johnson, Nevaeh King, Emma LaPierre, John Micucci, Mathew Pickett, Kyle Pike, Anthony Pizzuto, Carson Roberge

Grade 12: High Honors: Liam Cairns, Alexander Corrigan, Andrew Dale, Halery Desilets, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Teagan Leclerc, Alexander Mayerson, Ava Watson. Honors: Caitlin Beals, Madison Bijeau, Sidney Chapman, Danika Daniels, Hannah Fox, Nathaniel LeBlanc, SeungNam Montanaro, Scotland O’Brien, Cody Pike, Meghan Remillard, Dawson Steady

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.