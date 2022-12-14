M&D Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” at Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. A new take on the Charles Dickens’ classic recounts the story of Ebby Scrooge, a miserly woman in Victorian London. Shows Dec. 15-18, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. For details, call (603) 733-5275.
Artist Kathy Gilligan Open House at Main Street Art Gallery. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway. With refreshments and sale on original artwork.
Ukulele Music Concert at Conway Public Library. 6:30 p.m. at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. Free concert by the local musician group, Four Stringers. Enjoy an evening of instrumental music full of warmth and joy in the library’s periodical room.
Friday, Dec. 16
Majestic Cafe: Al Hospers and Jed Wilson at Majestic Cafe. 7 p.m. at 32 Main Street in Conway. This Friday at the Majestic Cafe: Al Hopsers (bass) and Jed Wilson (piano). The Majestic Café is a 40-seat jazz/piano bar in the storefront next to the Majestic Theatre. For details, call (603) 447- 4737.
Pop-Up Holiday Art Show at the Old Library in Jackson Village at Jackson Art Studio & Gallery. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 155 Ridge Road in Jackson. Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tuba Christmas. 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bridge St., Colebrook. After a two-year absence, Tuba Christmas returns to the North Country. Hear your favorite Christmas Carols played on Tubas, Baritones and Euphoniums. Free. Donations appreciated.
Christmas Bird Count at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. at 1245 Bald Hill Road in Albany. Observers are needed for traveling routes by foot, cross-country skis, snowshoes, car or sleigh. You can also tally birds at your feeder. All birding levels are welcome. Register so Tin Mountain know your route. This is all day. Register online or by calling (603) 447-6991.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Gorham Farmers Market. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. indoors at Gorham Parks and Rec Department, 33 Exchange St., Gorham. Vendors will be selling vegetables, meats,baked goods, honey, coffee and crafts.
New Hampshire Symphony Brass Quintet Holiday Show. 2 p.m. at St. Kieran’s Center for the Arts, 155 Emery St., Berlin. Call 603-752-1028 or go to stkieranarts.org for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Hoot Night Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty at Wildcat Inn & Tavern. 6-8:30 p.m. at 94 Main St. in Jackson. Hoot Night every Tuesday! – Acoustic Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty. 6 – 8:30pm. Hoot Night Host Jonathan Sarty takes the stage every Tuesday Night at the Wildcat Tavern For details, call (603) 383-4245.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Away in the Manger: The Nativity in Art at Conway Public Library. 6:30 p.m. at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. Jane Oneail, curator and art appreciator, will hold a virtual presentation via a Zoom discussion on how for centuries artists have imagined and reinterpreted the central characters in the story of the Nativity. Registration is required. To register, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org/adult/events/288550/away-manager-nativity-art.
Friday, Dec. 23
Majestic Cafe: The Heather Pierson Trio at Majestic Cafe. 7 p.m. at 32 Main Street in Conway. This Friday at the Majestic Cafe: The Heather Pierson Trio. The Majestic Café is a 40-seat jazz/piano bar in the storefront next to the Majestic Theatre. For details, call 603) 447-4737.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Noon Ball. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Country Resource Center, 629 Main Street, Lancaster. The Coos County 4-H Youth Leadership Team presents a fun, free semi-formal New Year’s celebration for youths ages 11-17. RSVP to v2.4honline.com or email Christine.whiting@unh.edu or call (603) 788-4961 before Dec. 27.
