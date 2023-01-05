Majestic Cafe: Mike Sakash, Jed Wilson, Scott Kiefner, Brian Shankar Adler at Majestic Cafe. 7 p.m. at 32 Main Street in Conway. The Majestic Café is a 40-seat jazz/piano bar in the storefront next to the Majestic Theatre. Go to conwaymajestic.com/concerts or call (603) 447-4737.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Bill Koch League Ski Club.1:30-3:30 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. The club for first-eighth graders, is the youth league of the New England Nordic Ski Association and emphasizes having fun, making new friends, and learning and improving skills all while sliding on snow. New skiers must attend the first two sessions, Jan. 8 and 22. To join the club or for more information, go to greatglentrails.com/bkl.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
10 Things Alzheimer’s Can Teach Us with Shelley O’Donnell. 7-8 p.m. at at Jackson Public Library, 52 Main St. in Jackson. For details, call (603) 383-9731.
“Norway: The Land of the Midnight Sun” at Bartlett Library. 7-8:30 p.m. at 1313 US Route 302 in Bartlett. Sponsored by The Friends of the Bartlett Library, the program will be presented by Barbara and Bill Keller. For more info call (603) 374-2755.
Nordic Meisters begins at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. Ski against the clock in the skate and/or classic division, choosing either the long course (about 5k) or the short course ( about 3km), or both. Or ski untimed. For details, call (603) 466-3988.
Hoot Night Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty at Wildcat Inn & Tavern. 6-8:30 p.m. at 94 Main St. in Jackson. For details, call (603) 383-4245.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Virtual Winter Lecture Series: “Lost in Place: Saving Wall Paintings” 7-8 p.m. at The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity in Bridgton, Maine. For details, call (207) 647-2828.
(Zoom) Mountains to the Sea at Cook Memorial Library. 10:30-11:45 a.m. at 93 Main St in Tamworth. For details, call (603) 323-8510.
Jan. 27-29
The Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails. Teams from all over the Northeastern part of the United States will sculpt throughout the weekend and finish at noon on Jan. 29. Spectators can view the entire process, or come or come on Sunday to see the finished products. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.
Monday, Jan. 30,
2024 Eclipse Planning for Businesses, Town Officials and the Public. 11 a.m.-noon at the Medallion Opera House, Gorham. This nusiness planning event will discuss planning for tourism during the 2024 eclipse. Register at gorhameclipse.eventbrite.com.
