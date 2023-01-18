The used car market is pretty wounded right now and I don’t see it improving anytime soon.
Like most complex problems, there’s not a singular reason for the turmoil. The pandemic choked supply lines, radically reducing the volume of new vehicle production, causing demand and the price of used vehicles to rise, while the selection declined. Drivers held onto their used rides longer, forcing deeper maintenance and repairs which increased the need for parts. Auto parts supplies are already competing with reopened manufacturing efforts, pushing prices up and deepening the backlog. And finally, more demand due to less selection equals higher prices on less desirable vehicles.
All this at a time that new car makers are refocusing efforts on electric vehicles (EV) reducing the capacity to produce internal combustion (IC) engine vehicles and further weakening the IC population. The only good news here for those interested in IC vehicles is that eventually gas-powered vehicles will be traded in for EVs but when this shift occurs we’ll be nearing the end of the IC train.
My advice, if you want a new or new-to-you vehicle, is wait. How long is anyone’s guess. For those who need a vehicle now — as the result of damage or wear beyond repair — plan on looking longer and maybe further out and paying more. If your favorite new or used car dealer is lacking a vehicle that fits your needs, an alternative is buying a car from a private party seller.
There are numerous places to browse or search for a used car from free sites like Marketplace, to pay sites like Craigslist, to auction sites like eBay and print classifieds like here in the Sun or Uncle Henry’s. Be careful using free sites as they tend to attract scammers. The old saying, if something seems to good to be true it probably is, applies more today than ever. Watch for oddly worded ads that give limited information and direct you to a different email or phone number — these are bright red flags that something isn’t right. Look closely at the photos, if a car is being sold in Nashua in January, but the photo shows a palm tree and a tropical community with clay-tiled roofs it’s probably not real.
When reading online ads don’t try to be the grammar police. Some sellers just don’t do well with the written word or spellcheck but it doesn’t mean they may not be selling a decent vehicle. On the other hand, it can get confusing when words are just strung together. For example, “needs tires new engine” could mean it needs tires and needs a new engine which is much different than when inserting that comma “needs tires, new engine” which could mean it needs tires but has a new engine.
Another sign of a careless or lazy owner is one who doesn’t bother to clean out their trash before taking photos. And speaking of photos, everyone has a digital camera or access to one, expect a few decent pictures of the exterior and interior, all sides, and maybe some closeups of important features. Ads listed with screenshots of photos, one or two random photos, or weird distorted photos don’t help. Keep the fish eye lens photos for your community art project if you actually want to sell the vehicle. And if you’re going to advertise the interior is “mint” post a photo of it! A lazy seller may have cut corners on service and maintenance, too.
Look for at least a basic description listing some details. An ad that simply says “runs good” isn’t saying much. Ask reasonable questions and expect reasonable answers. It always amazes me the number of people who bother to post a vehicle for sale then never respond to a question or don’t answer the entire question. Be polite, say hello, don’t just launch into an offer. Be realistic regarding your budget. If you have $5,000 to spend don’t waste time looking at $9,500 vehicles. There’s usually some negotiating room but offering nearly half off the asking price is insulting.
If you make an appointment to see a vehicle, show up on time and expect the seller to do the same. It’s not only courteous, it’s necessary to lay eyes on the vehicle and maybe make a deal. Vehicles often look better in photos than in person.
Never exchange money without examining the title. Yes, you need a title even if it’s more than 15 years old. That law changed years ago. In Maine, any vehicle model year 1995 and newer needs a title and in NH model year 2000 and newer needs a title. Make sure the VIN on the paperwork is the same as the one on the vehicle in question, and the mileage is correct and accurate. If it’s a branded title like a “Salvage” or “Rebuilt” title be aware the vehicle was previously totaled, repaired, and resold and that will affect the resale value. It doesn’t mean it’s not a decent car but it should be clear and you should have a professional pre-buy inspection completed. Your naked eye will never reveal a vehicle that’s bent to the point that it can’t be aligned.
Finally, beware of so-called “flippers” or those who buy and sell without a license. The name on the title should be the person you’re dealing with or a reasonable extension thereof.
Buying from a licensed, regulated dealer allows recourse in the event of an issue after the sale, but buying from a private party or unlicensed dealer puts the responsibility on the buyer, so do your due diligence. If anything feels uncertain look for a different car rather than regret a wrong purchase.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
