Sometimes the best gifts are things that won’t fit in a stocking on under a tree.
Maybe your perfect gift for that special someone is a delicious pie, a bouquet of flowers or a day of skiing. If so, the Androscoggin Valley has shops that can cater to your needs.
Speaking of catering, Jericho Deli & Convenience is the North Country’s old fashioned bakery, deli and convenience store and has recently expanded its business to include catering and event vendor services to its repertoire, for everything from birthday parties to weddings.
If you are planning a holiday party or open house, have a look at what Jericho has to offer; give the shop a call and discuss your needs.
As always, the deli continues to make a wide selection of fresh baked goods daily from doughnuts, cookies, brownies, chocolate eclairs and cream puffs to bread and a huge variety of pies. A large selection of the deli’s own house-made sauces are available to take home.
Jericho Deli & Convenience also stocks a selection of cold beverages, both domestic and micro brews, including several local beers from New Hampshire’s own Moat Mountain and Stoneface Brewing Cos.
Jericho Deli is home to the famous crab lagoon pizza, as well as other unique creations.
Stop by and check out what Jericho Deli & Convenience offers, they will be sure to have something to please your tastes.
And, if you are looking for something to put under the tree, gift certificates are available.
Jericho Deli & Convenience, 174 Jericho Road in Berlin. Call (603) 752-5600 or go to facebook.com/Jericho-Deli-and-Convenience. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
•••
Red Truck Rustics, does, in fact, have plenty of gifts that will fit under the tree, as well as on your table or on your door.
Formerly known as Gill’s Flowers and Country Primitive Gifts, Red Truck Rustics recently relocated to the East Side River Road in Dummer.
With a full-service flower shop, owner Lori
Lacasse, specializes in the freshest floral arrangements, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, funeral, new baby, wedding or just because. And Red Truck Rustics has fresh arrangements, poinsettias and wreaths for the Christmas season, along with snowmen, snow shoes and gnomes to complete your holiday and winter decorating.
The shop also has an array of farmhouse decor items, including signs and decorations for all seasons, up-cycled and vintage finds.
Custom orders are always welcome and Lacasse encourages people to call to set up an appointment for a private shopping experience.
Not sure what to buy? How about a gift certificate? Delivery is available.
After a busy start to the holiday season, Lacasse has been restocking and continuing to create new items for the shop. Expect to see something new each week from now until Christmas.Check Facebook for the latest photos of new items and more details.
Red Truck Rustics, 1368 East Side River Road, Dummer (look for the old red truck). Call (603) 752-1800, email gillsflowers515@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/redtruckrustics. Open Thursday and Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, and by appointment.
•••
Now, about that day of skiing — Nansen Ski Club has to be the best deal around, with not just one day but a whole season of cross-country skiing for club members at a cost of only $50 ($80 for the whole family).
Known as the oldest ski club in America, Nansen has been bringing winter recreation and fun to the people of the North Country for nearly 150 years.
The 100 percent volunteer-operated organization maintains a network of more than 15 km (9 miles) of groomed cross-country ski trails at Milan Hill State Park, located only 8 miles north of Berlin.
The trails for beginners, intermediates and advanced skiers are clearly marked and feature maps at trail intersections. Nearly all of the trails provide tracks on either side for classic skiing and a wide, hard-packed center for skate skiing and snowshoeing.
Trails are also open to snowshoe enthusiasts and a trip the park can make for a great outing, with outstanding mountain views are visible from many trails and from the historic fire tower at the top of park. Near the fire tower is a pavilion with an outside fireplace.
The upcoming year will be a special one for the club for a number of reasons. First, this year’s winter carnival marks the 100th anniversary of the first winter carnival in the Berlin area. A vibrant series of events are planned in January to mark the occasion, including the annual Art Sled Rally and the club’s first competitive ski jumping event in nearly 40 years.
While the Big Nansen Ski Jump is still being restored, “The Junior Nansen” — a smaller 39-meter jump to the right of the big one, will host jumpers from throughout New England on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Nansen Ski Club is dedicated to providing healthy and fun non-motorized outdoor recreation to people of all ages. And again, trail maps and membership cards fit under the tree.
Nansen Ski Club, 427 Milan Hill Road, Milan. Call (603) 787-3097, email info@skinansen.com, or go to skinansen.com or facebook.com/skinansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.