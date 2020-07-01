WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) announced with Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) that the Department of Homeland Security has awarded New Hampshire nearly $4.3 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program and more than $3.5 million for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program. New Hampshire non-profits, including houses of worship, will also receive $635,085 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, an increase from the $150,000 New Hampshire received last year.
“Houses of worship are under enormous pressure as they work to keep their congregants safe from both COVID-19 and also domestic and foreign terrorist threats,” said Hassan. “Over the last year, I worked with colleagues from both parties to increase funding to help non-profits and houses of worship strengthen their physical security, and I’m glad that New Hampshire non-profits and houses of worship will receive significantly higher funding this year. It’s also critical that our state will receive millions in federal funding to support our homeland security and emergency preparedness efforts. I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to secure more federal funding to help keep Granite Staters safe.”
“No one should ever feel unsafe while practicing their faith in a house of worship,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I’m very pleased these federal grants have been awarded, which will help ensure nonprofits in New Hampshire, including houses of worship, are well-prepared to combat violence or any threats to their security. Providing New Hampshire with the resources and support it needs to protect the lives and well-being of Granite Staters will continue to be a top priority in the Senate.”
“Houses of worship are sacred spaces where all should feel safe, and it’s crucial that we take steps to protect these locations and keep our communities free from harm,” said Kuster. “Tragically, in recent years, houses of worship and community centers have been targeted by those seeking to harm their neighbors. This funding will help New Hampshire non-profits and places of worship to increase safety measures and keep Granite Staters out of harm’s way. I’ll continue working to ensure that our state has the resources necessary to safeguard our communities.”
