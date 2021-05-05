NORTHUMBERLAND — The town is receiving a $6.84 million federal loan/grant package to replace small and deteriorated water and sewer lines.
Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing the funding to the town through its Water and Water Disposal loan and grant program.
USDA is investing $6.84 million ($5.12 million loan, $1.72 million grant) to replace over 13,000 feet of undersized and deteriorated water and sewer mains.
This project will include reinforcing and replacing water and sewer connections, replacing storm drains as needed, restoring roads and surfaces, and flood-proofing the wastewater treatment facility’s control building.
The project will enhance the sustainability of the town's infrastructure, thereby reducing operation and maintenance costs and positively impacting 2,288 townspeople.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports housing, infrastructure improvements, business development, high-speed internet access and community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care.
For more information, go to rd.usda.gov.
