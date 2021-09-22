BERLIN — For five years, Janet Nickerson has been a successful real estate sales associate in Berlin with Badger Realty and the firm recently announced Nickerson has earned her associate broker license through the rigorous state licensing process.
With this enhanced licensing, Nickerson has been named the managing broker of Badger Realty’s Berlin office.
“Janet has worked to continue her education in an effort to provide even more knowledge to her clients and customers, and to continue to assist all the agents and staff who work out of our Berlin Badger Realty office.” said Andy Smith, president of Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty.
“Janet’s leadership to our team there is immeasurable. For us, her willingness to pursue her broker’s license shows the level of tenacity she brings to her real estate career and how she continues to go above and beyond to be a resource for our clients and customers,” he said.
A life-long resident of Gorham, Nickerson is also a licensed Real Estate Associate Broker in the state of Maine.
While Nickerson will become the office’s managing broker, she will continue to list and sell property for clients and customers on a full-time basis, as she has been doing.
She came to real estate after being involved in property management in Berlin and Jackson. In addition to her real estate background, Nickerson is a proven client focused professional, as she worked for Northern Human Services for 25 years as a program director for the vocational program.
“I have enjoyed working in the real estate profession for the last five years and obtaining a Broker Associate license was the next step in advancing my professional goals,” Nickerson said. “I enjoy working with our seller clients, buyer clients and customers helping them achieve their real estate goals. I look forward to working as a resource for the team in the Berlin office, while continuing to work full time representing clients in the sale or purchase of property and also continuing to volunteer in our communities.”
Nickerson has been involved in local non-profits for many years. Currently she is sitting on the Community Impact Committee for the Northern Region of Granite United Way, and formerly on the board of directors and is active in the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty are the North Country, Mount Washington Valley, Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representatives of LeadingRE (LeadingRE.com). With combined resources of over 60 ful- time agents, and eight offices, Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached online at badgerrealty.com and peabodysmith.com.
