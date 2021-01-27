DIXVILLE NOTCH — For the first time in a decade, the iconic Balsams Resort will make its property available for nuptials and private parties starting the weekend of July 30, 2021.
Located in the northern White Mountains with 7,000 acres of accessible wilderness, the property offers a beautiful northern New England setting in which to host an outdoor marriage ceremony.
Although the resort remains closed for redevelopment, three private homes on the property will be available for rent to the bridal party and guests: the historic Hale House, the Captain’s Cottage and the soon-to-be-renovated Tillotson House.
Mid-sized ceremonies will be offered primarily at the Panorama Golf Club on the property. Great locations for bridal photos abound with the property’s dramatic backdrops of Dixville Notch, Moose Lake, mountain vistas and more.
The wedding party and guests will have exclusive use of the resort’s property and all its various amenities. This includes access to the signature Donald Ross 18-hole Panorama golf course; miles of trails for biking, running and hiking; mountain lakes for fishing, swimming, canoeing and kayaking; and nearby streams for fly fishing. On-site amenities are for private use only by the bridal party and guests.
“Since the resort closed in 2011, we have been contacted by scores of brides, all asking the same question, ‘When can I have my wedding at the beautiful Balsams?’” said the resort property’s owner and developer, Les Otten. “We are now very pleased to say, ‘What date are you looking for?’”
The Balsams has a rich culinary tradition dating back to 1954. Then-owner Neil Tillotson focused on great food and exemplary service. His kitchen, headed by chef Phil Learned, relied on local milk, butter and cream and fresh-caught trout from Lake Gloriette. The resort opened an on-site culinary school in 1978, offering a three-year program. As a result, resort guests enjoyed world-class cuisine prepared by talented chefs. The Balsams will tap into its culinary legacy to offer guests banquets utilizing fresh, local, farm-to-table ingredients.
The wedding framework includes site fee, house rental fees, catered food and drinks for the rehearsal dinner and a myriad of other options to choose from and expand on. The package is built around a wedding of 75 people but can scale larger or smaller weddings, including up to 150 people, and will follow all current federal and state health and safety guidelines.
The wedding venue will be able to sleep up to 36 people: The Hale House can comfortably sleep 12; Captains Cottage can sleep eight to 10 people; and Tillotson can sleep 14. There are over 70 other rental properties in the form of Airbnbs, VRBOs, motels, and hotels around The Balsams to lodge other guests. Resort staff can help identify these vendors and locations.
The Balsams property will be available for wedding rentals through October 2021 and start again in May 2022, but the property may also be available upon request for winter weddings and small-scale events.
For details on wedding packages, go to balsamswedding.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.