By Eileen Alexander
One of the activities I most enjoyed when I moved to a small city in North Carolina was walking around different neighborhoods, both the one I was living in and several others further afield.
Walking in my neighborhood helped me to get to know my neighbors and establish some close relationships. I also discovered a couple of small businesses I hadn’t known were there, often walked by a field that had a small population of woodchucks that were fun to watch scampering around, saw lots of birds, and found several shortcuts that led to the downtown, a 15-minute walk away.
If the weather was good (think, not too hot!) I would almost always walk downtown to the Post Office or my favorite coffee shop, rather than hopping in the car to make the trip.
Further afield, I enjoyed strolls through various neighborhoods that had interesting homes to look at. I like doors, so I’m always looking for ones with different shapes, features and colors.
Gardening is one of my interests and in the South gardening is an almost year-round activity so I was able to see gardens in every season and pick up new ideas to bring home and try.
I met people wherever I ventured, outside walking their dogs or working in their yards. A friendly hello and an interest in the person’s home/garden/dog almost guarantees a few minutes of lively conversation and provides another connection to the place you choose to call home.
Walking around a neighborhood before you buy a home can be valuable, too. Your stroll lets you examine the neighborhood more closely than if you do a drive-by, and it’s an opportunity to imagine what it might be like to live there.
“Note the condition of the homes to see if they are neat and well-maintained. What are the options for nearby restaurants, stores and recreational opportunities like bike paths and parks? Is there a lot of traffic? Are the streets easy to cross? What is the noise level at different times of day? Is it a neighborhood of families or mostly retirees? If homeowners are outside, ask a few questions about what it’s like to live in the neighborhood,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Janet Nickerson.
Researching a neighborhood before you purchase a home is always a good idea. You’ll want to consider any number of factors such as crime rates, schools, hospitals, community organizations, your business commute, and property value trends. This is where your Realtor can prove to be a valuable asset as they will have a good handle on the communities and neighborhoods you’re interested in and can answer any questions you have.
Every neighborhood and community has benefits and drawbacks. You have to decide what is most important to you as you choose your new home. Sometimes listing the pros and cons can help you make your choice. Once you’ve signed the papers and moved in, get out and take a walk and really get to know the neighbors, the neighborhood and the community.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
