By Eileen Alexander
“Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” — Henry James
I love this Henry James quote and would add to it that a summer afternoon spent on a front porch is one of the most delightful experiences of the season.
I have been fortunate to live in a couple of homes with spacious front porches. The New Hampshire farmhouse I lived in for many years had a wonderful front porch that looked out over one of my flower gardens. Off in the distance were several mountain peaks that I never tired of gazing at as they changed color throughout the day and with the seasons.
Curling up with a cup of tea and a good book on my porch on a summer afternoon with blossoming flowers just a few steps away and a magnificent mountain view, too, was one of my favorite things to do.
My kids enjoyed it as well and clustered on the porch with their friends throughout high school, talking, laughing and spending time together.
The front porch of the 1920 Arts & Crafts bungalow had me hooked before I even stepped inside the North Carolina home I lived in for a few years. It was more spacious than the New Hampshire porch and came with the bonus of ceiling fans at each end, whose whirling blades cooled down even the hottest summer afternoon.
I often enjoyed breakfast, lunch and dinner on that porch, watched squirrel antics as the frisky critters raced up and down trees or crossed the street on the electric wires overhead, and marveled as thunder crashed and torrential rains poured down filling the street with inches of water. I’d wave at neighbors as they walked their dogs, watch families stroll by on hot evenings headed for a nearby park with a splash pad for the kids, and savor being part of this slice of the city I had settled in.
Porches have their roots in the late 19th century when families began adding them to their homes. In the days before air conditioning, sitting outdoors under cover where a cool breeze might reach them helped our ancestors weather summer’s heat and humidity.
“Porches extended the family’s living space, effectively adding an extra room to the house during the good weather months. It connected them with nature and the surrounding landscape, as well as with the community. Porch sitting helped you get to know your neighbors,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Susan Solar.
By the 1950s, when air conditioners and televisions were widely introduced, porches began to take a back seat as the family gathering spot as people preferred to stay inside a cool house and be entertained.
Automobiles became more commonplace, too, prompting families to hop in the car to explore far beyond the bounds of their front porch and neighborhood. As time passed, backyard patios and decks that invited privacy came into popularity.
Porches are now back in fashion. The National Association of Home Builders notes that in 2018, about 65 percent of new-build single-family homes included a porch. And a home buyers preference survey by NAHB lists the front porch among the top 10 features Millennials want most in a home, with 44 percent calling it “desirable” and 34 percent “essential.”
The front porch is a welcoming entry point to the house and a bridge between indoor and outdoor living. It’s an ideal place to watch the kids play, a comfortable spot where you can spend time with friends and neighbors, and generally kick back and relax. Along with additional living space, front porches add significant curb appeal and are an attractive feature that many buyers look for while house hunting.
The home I live in now doesn’t have a front porch, but it does have a screened porch on the back of the house where we often gather for meals around a long wooden table. It isn’t quite the same as being out front and watching the world go by, but it is great for keeping the black flies and mosquitoes at bay. The view of the gardens and nearby rolling fields and stately trees is inspiring and it’s a wonderful place to sit and relax on a hot summer afternoon.
If you are lucky enough to have a porch of any kind, get out and enjoy it this summer!
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
