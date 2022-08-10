An online article about making one’s home both functional and stylish caught my eye recently. The main idea is to have “A place for everything and everything in its place.” The quote, attributable to Benjamin Franklin, means that everything should have a dedicated spot where it is stored and should be returned to that place when not being used.
“A house should reflect your personality,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Jerry Hamanne. “I advise my buyers to think about their lifestyle and prioritize how they want to use the space in their new home, including where they are going to place your furnishings, clothing and other items.” When viewing a potential home, imagine how your family can move through the rooms, and ways you can tweak it to make it work for you.
Making your home more functional, as well as stylish, depends on your lifestyle and your family’s needs, but there are some commonalities that we can all incorporate in our homes to make our lives comfortable and run more smoothly.
• Keep Surfaces Clear: I admit, I have a problem with this one because I’m a pile person and often have stacks of books, newspapers, magazines and other paper perched on counters and side tables. But when I do a clean sweep, I’m always amazed at how much nicer the house looks and how much the de-cluttering has lifted my spirits.
• Use Bins & Baskets: Pretty bins and baskets in every size and style are widely available and can organize everything from the kids’ toys to bathroom supplies.
• Store Items Efficiently: Think about the items you need to store and place them in the appropriate location according to how often you’ll use them. You might want to keep your coffee maker on the kitchen counter, but store items that you use less often, like the food processor, in a cabinet directly under where you will use it. Items you use rarely or seasonally can be stored in high cupboards (the turkey platter for instance) or in the basement or garage (outdoor gear). The area should be easy to access so you can both retrieve the item without difficulty and return it to its proper location when you’ve finished with it.
• Edit Your Closets: A house with plenty of closet space is a wonderful thing, but all that closet space very often gets filled to overflowing. Perhaps that means you have too much stuff or that it isn’t well organized. It’s something to consider when you’re searching for that blouse that you just know will go with your new jeans, but you can’t easily find it. Storing off-season clothing in bins can help you edit and de-clutter so you can find what you’re looking for without a frantic hunt through a tightly packed closet. Also consider donating items you haven’t worn for a couple of seasons.
• Design An Effective Entryway: Design your home’s entryway so that it doesn’t become cluttered with coats, purses, shoes, keys and other items that you typically shed when you walk through the door. It can be as simple as placing a coat rack by the door, a small bench to sit on, a table with a pretty dish to hold your keys and cell phone and a basket for the day’s mail. And don’t forget a shoe/boot caddy to keep the floor neat and clean.
Additionally, consider how you use your rooms. If you like to entertain, be sure you have a space to do so, a dedicated dining room, for instance. People who work from home, need to carve out a spot with a desk, chair, filing cabinets, etc. so they can work efficiently. Families with children will want to have play space areas.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.