White Mountains Community College Associate Professor of Automotive Technology Troy Lachance (center) receives a donation of over $900 from Noyes Chevrolet's Service Manager Pat Wheelock (an alum of WMCC’s automotive program) and Dealer Principal Don Noyes in Colebrook to update the college's automotive scan tools. The scan tool is vital in diagnosing automotive issues and is used in the Automotive Technology program at WMCC. After the donation money is put toward the newest update, the scan tool will be able to read 2021 model year vehicles. (COURTESY PHOTO)
