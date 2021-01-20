Northeast Credit Union Accepting Scholarship Applications
Northeast Credit Union is pleased to announce they are now accepting applications for their 2021 Scholarship Program. The Northeast Credit Union Scholarship Program offers 24 opportunities for awards totaling $40,000. It is designed to recognize dedicated, passionate student-members for their community involvement and commitment to academics and aims to support recipients during their academic journey.
“We look forward to reviewing applicants and awarding their efforts. Due to the pandemic, we understand many 2020 graduates may have delayed furthering their academic career last year. Because of this, we are pleased to open up applications to them as well,” announces Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Timothy Collia.
Scholarship offerings include:
Peter Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship - (1) $5,000 award
Roger G. Marois and Bart M. DallaMura Memorial Scholarships - (2) $3,000 awards
The Love Your Community Scholarships - (8) $1,500 awards and (10) $1,000 awards
Community Champion Scholarships - (2) $2,500 awards
Adult Achievement Scholarship - (1) $2,000 award
Scholarships are available to Northeast Credit Union members who are in good standing and who have been members for at least for one (1) year or longer starting January 18, 2020. For more information on eligibility requirements, please visit necu.org/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before March 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.