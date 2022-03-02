DIXVILLE — Renewed investor interest in the Balsams Resort has local officials pushing to get the Golf Links Road reinstated on the state’s Ten Year Highway Plan.
With the 2023-32 plan currently before the legislature for approval, Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney (R-Wakefield) said timing is critical for Les Otten and his team to finish their financing if they want the road added to the plan.
The 1.8 mile state road connects the Balsams resort property to its 18-hole Panorama golf course. Drainage issues with the road have caused serious erosion and it is in rough shape.
The road was added to the state’s Ten Year Highway plan in 2016 with the stipulation that the state Department of Transportation could not begin any work on the road until financing was complete for the Balsams.
The project went out for bids in 2017 and a low bid of $2.3 million was received. But Otten has been unable to complete the financing and the project was removed from the plan two years ago.
Kenney said reinstating the Golf Links Road was discussed by the Governor's Advisory Commission on Inter-modal Transportation during its public hearing process on the 2023-32 Ten Year Plan this past December. But the commission did not include the project in the plan because Otten’s team had not met the financing requirement.
The House Committee on Public Works and Highways had a public hearing on the plan on Feb. 10. Colebrook Selectman and Coos County Commissioner Raymond Gordon asked that the road be put back into the plan and presented letters of support from both entities. Rep. Robert Theberge, (R-Berlin) also spoke in favor. Kenney said he sent a letter encouraging the committee to put the Golf Links Road money back in the plan if the financing was in place. Kenney said if the financing is in place by the time the Senate takes up the plan, he will renew his request that the road be funded. He noted, however, that the cost estimate has increased significantly, to $3.5 million.
“Timing is critical now for the developer to finalize his financial plans and pick a groundbreaking date for this year,” Kenney said.
Balsams spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne said the parties are moving ahead with due diligence, including updates to third-party reports such as business appraisals and market assessments. He said drafting the necessary bond documents is a time-consuming process that could take several months.
The announcement in December that the nonprofit Provident Resources Group will come aboard as a partner and Goldman Sachs will act as the proposed underwriter and investment banking group has spurred greater interest in the development according to Tranchemontagne.
“Over the last eight weeks, we have taken deposits on nearly $10 million worth of units in Dix and Hampshire Houses and our current total stands at approximately $27 million. We have more than 100 founder shares through additional deposits,” he said in an email.
The initial phase would include a 280-room Lake Gloriette House and adjacent 650-seat conference center that would be owned by the non-profit Provident. Les Otten’s group would renovate the Dix and Hampshire Houses and expand the Wilderness Ski Area. Otten would also restore the Panorama golf course and club house, which is why Tranchemontagne said getting the Golf Links Road fixed is a critical part of their financing plan. Furthermore, he said once the road is improved, the Balsams will take over ownership and future maintenance, removing that expense from the state.
“Golf Links Road is a very important part of the development of the Balsams Grand Resort,” agreed Gordon. He pointed out that the golf course was designed by Donald Ross, the famed golf course designer.
Gordon told the House committee that the golf course and a big section of the road are within the town of Colebrook and pay property taxes. He said the Balsams has plans to build $35 million of housing off the road, which would add significantly to Colebrook’s tax base.
Gordon testified the redevelopment of the Balsams is important to the economy of both Coos County and his town of Colebrook. At an estimated cost of $200 million, Phase I would create 600 jobs during construction and 400 permanent jobs at the resort. Gordon noted he spoke from experience – a 32-year employee of the Balsams he had to work three jobs to allow his family to remain in Colebrook after it closed.
Gordon said Colebrook has made major investments in water and sewer infrastructure to accommodate the redevelopment of the former grand hotel.
