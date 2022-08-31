Let’s be honest. If it were that easy, there wouldn’t be a common phrase around it and Kenny Rogers wouldn’t have made millions on that one song. Truth is if it were always easy to “know when to walk away;” life would be simpler. The same is true when it comes to selling your home. Do you spend the time, money, blood, sweat and tears fixing it up to get the best price? Or, do you cut your losses, save the money and allow the buyers to take on the remodeling on their own? Once again, as with most things in life, the answer is: It depends.
If you have ever spent any time in a sales role, you are likely aware of the concept of “positioning.” For the uninitiated, this is simply the process of presenting the product to be sold in a manner that is most desirable to the audience you are selling to. A few years ago I wrote an article about knowing your audience and talked about how the UFC does not attract advertisers for expensive wines and champagne. They know their audience.
For your home, if you decide to take the route of not making those repairs, you will want to position it in such a way that investors are attracted. That family of four who is looking for a “move-in-ready” home is most certainly not your target demographic. If you accentuate the benefits of the ROI and the potential the home brings with it, you are much more likely to attract those buyers who are in the market for such a home.
“Another important factor in opting to sell your home as a fixer-upper is the ability to hear criticisms and not take them personally,” notes Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Janet Nickerson. “You know that the faucet in the bathroom makes terrible “honking” noises when the water is turned off slowly. You know the furnace would scare away most kids if they were downstairs when it kicked on. And no, it is not “normal” that you have to kick open the door to the garage. Be honest and aware of the blemishes of your home so you are not taken by surprise when those buyers come calling.”
One of the bigger challenges in real estate is settling on an asking price that is both agreeable to the sellers and attractive enough for those potential buyers. The challenge can be even greater when there are significant repairs needed. It is imperative that the sellers remain realistic and try to offer an objective and fair listing price.
On the one hand, just because there are some repairs needed does not mean the sellers need to simply throw the home away. All the other factors that go into the true value of a home are still at play. But they also need to be honest with the fact that they are not really selling a “home” as it is. They are selling the potential of a great home and there is certainly a lot of wiggle room in that distinction.
If you decide to leave the big-ticket repairs and updates to the new buyers, there are still some smaller upgrades you can tackle that will have an impact.
Simply painting cabinet doors and replacing hardware can update a kitchen or bathroom for under $100. You can even paint a room or two with a nice, neutral color. That always freshens up a home and can save the buyers a bit of time. Not everything you do needs to be large-scale or expensive. Even those little changes can have a big impact.
All that said, there are some repairs that you might still “need” to make. While many investors are willing to pony up the cash and make your house shine for their “flip,” some are still going to be scared off by large-ticket items that need replacing. You will need to honestly evaluate the roof, HVAC, water heater and electric service and determine if any of those are on their last leg. Lower-budget investors will have no problem with a few cosmetic changes and upgrades. But any of those items that start to creep up into the thousands of dollars are going to give them cold feet.
Deciding to sell your home “as-is” or as a newly remodeled “move-in-ready” home has its challenges. You need to determine if you can afford the repairs and upgrades or if you are willing to take less money for the benefit of not having to do additional work. Talk to a couple of professionals and get some experienced eyes on your home. The decision may be easier than you thought.
Jason Robie works for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
