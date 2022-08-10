horses

Draft horse pulling is always a big draw on opening day of the Fryeburg Fair, which takes place on Oct. 2 this year. (SCOTT LINSCOTT MAINEPRO PHOTO)

By RACHEL ANDREWS DAMON, special to The Conway Daily Sun

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair, established in 1851, will host its 172nd annual eight-day Fair from Sunday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 9. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.