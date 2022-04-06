BERLIN — Kathleen Frisk has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals at EXIT Realty Trailblazers
"We’re excited to welcome Kate to EXIT Realty," says Chris Capitelli, broker/owner of Exit Realty Trailblazers. "EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people like Kate each and every day."
Frisk moved to New Hampshire in 1999 after years of experiencing life in Vermont, Maine, and New York.
Her working career began at a local telemarketing company where we assisted consumers in connecting with vacation rental properties. She quickly moved up the ranks, and though challenging at times, the years spent at the company created a fondness for client services.
In 2008, She tried her hand at hospitality via restaurant service, where She stayed for many years, at a few locations. She absolutely loved serving and getting to know customers, and found the experience to be quite rewarding.
The proudest and most fulfilling role Frisk plays is that of a mother. She is blessed to to be raising four children in the same home in Gorham for over 15 years. She and her husband appreciate the heart and character that are unique to the North Country, and could not be more grateful for raising our family here.
There is an unmatched charm that comes with life in the north, not to mention the sheer beauty of the mountains. With four seasons of outdoor activities offered, whether you ATV, sled, ski, hike, or enjoy taking in the sun at the lake, there is something for everyone. And with their four children, they've experienced it all.
Service is a passion of Frisk's, so the choice to dive into the field of real estate was based on a desire to help others through what can seem like an overwhelming endeavor.
For assistance with any and all of your real estate needs, Frisk can be reached at (603) 915-1663, or by email at kfrisk31@gmail.com. Text KFrisk to 85377 to download Her mobile business card. She looks forward to hearing from you.
EXIT Realty Trailblazers, located at 5 Glen Ave. in Berlin is a member of EXIT Realty New England's rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite including geolocation Smart Sign technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, go to exitrealty.com and joinexitrealty.com.
