BERLIN — The city has sold the former Woolworth building and its four lots for $1 to a business owner on Main Street.
At its June 6 meeting, the council approved a resolution selling the building to Aaron and Pamela Throneberry- Perkins for $1 with the couple agreeing to substantially improve the property and bring it up to all city codes and ordinances. The couple currently own and operate the Main Street Affair at 151 Main Street. Their plans for the old Woolworth building are to make it into a venue that would serve food and drink, would have pool tables and darts and entertainment.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the sale and purchase agreement has since been signed. The agreement spells out that there are hazardous materials on the premises and the city agrees to provide the purchaser with access to all the documentation it has on those materials. But the agreement also specifies the city is selling the building “as is” .
The city has struggled with what to do with the former Woolworth building at 121 Main Street since it acquired the vacant building in 2012 for non-payment of property taxes. The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority has explored a number of potential options. Several non-profits looked at tearing down the building and establishing a wellness center there but the project cost was too high. Last year, the city considered demolishing the building. The building was reported to have major water damage, extensive mold, and also asbestos and roof drain issues and Laflamme said the city’s risk insurer, Primex, considered it a liability for the city. But demolition is not cheap. Estimates at the time ranged from $240,000 to $275,000, excluding remediation of the asbestos and mold, estimated at $50,000.
Last fall the city agreed to sell the building for $1 to developer David Scalley. He described plans to convert the building into two or three store fronts and 15 upstairs apartments with green space in the rear of the facility. But he ultimately stepped away, believing his firm did not have the capacity to do the project.
At the same meeting, Laflamme said the city had received an application for the downtown tax relief incentive for the renovation of the former Moynihan law office at 206 Main Street. She said Ryan Charest and Ellen Mikesh have purchased the property with plans to start a grab-and-go food service there as well as create on-site living quarters for themselves.
The downtown tax incentive is designed to encourage new growth in the downtown by granting developers a tax break to do major improvements to property. The renovation must cost at least 15 percent of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation of the building.
The city agrees to assess property taxes on the original value for five years. During that time, the developer is not taxed for any additional valuation incurred because of the substantial rehabilitation undertaken. At the end of five years, the property will be taxed at its full valuation.
In this case, the property is assessed for $42,100 and will be taxed based on that assessment for five years. Laflamme said the pair estimates the renovation will cost $140,000, which exceeds 15 percent of its pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation.
Laflamme reviewed the application and the council voted that it meets the criteria required for the incentive. A public hearing was scheduled for June 20, after which the council will vote on approving the application.
