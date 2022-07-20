BERLIN — The city council on Monday granted a number of road closures in the city on Aug. 5-6 for the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree.
Councilor Diane Berthiaume raised the issue, which came as a request from the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Jericho Jamboree is a collaboration between the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, state of New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, state of New Hampshire Parks and Recreation, and includes two-days of all-terrain vehicle, off-highway recreational vehicle and monster truck activities at Jericho Mountain State Park and in downtown Berlin.
In the past, the city has approved certain road closures as allowing access for OHRVs on some city roads in order to facilitate the travel between the two venues, places where festival-goers are staying and local restaurants and other businesses.
The chamber is asking for road closures Friday night and Saturday night on Main Street in the downtown area for block parties each night, as well as closing on Saturday night from Iceland Street to 8th Street for the concert at Forest Heritage Park.
In addition, the chamber asks for a portion of Route 11O leading to the Jericho Mountain State Park entrance to be closed to ATV traffic. ATV riders would have to use the current trail through the woods to the park. This would pertain to off-highway recreational vehicles only. Regular car and traffic would continue to use the regular entrance and that portion of 110.
Berthiaume said the chamber will be running buses, suppliers, and emergency vehicles on that road the entrance to Jericho during the festival and doesn’t want ATVers and larger vehicles to mix.
“This is purely a safety precaution,” she said.
Berthiaume was questioned by members of the council about the blessing of the ATVs at St. Anne’s and whether that would require road closures or a police presence.
Berthiaume said that this event was a drive-thru, and the chamber had discussed the matter with the police department.
She said it was felt that police would be needed elsewhere and that the Knights of Columbus could handle traffic direction.
Following the presentation, council members approved the road closures.
In other business, City Manager Phil Warren presented an abatement request from Tri-County Community Action Program.
Warren said that when the tax bills were sent out one was sent to the non-profit organization by mistake, and he suggested the council grant the request.
The council voted to grant the abatement.
Councilor Robert Theberge apologized to the council for opposing the appointment of Henry Noel to the planning board.
“A few months ago I stood here and opposed the appointment of Henry Noel to the planning board. I opposed his nomination because it was an afront to me as a Vietnam veteran that a draft dodger would be appointed to this position. I was wrong and misinformed. Mr. Noel was a conscientious objector but never opposed the draft or military service. He was never called. He carried his draft card throughout the years of the war. I have apologized to Mr. Noel face to face, and he has accepted my apology. I no longer oppose his appointment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.