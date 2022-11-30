BERLIN — Burgess BioPower, the largest locally sourced power generator in New Hampshire, recently completed a semi-annual maintenance outage.

This provided the opportunity to optimize the plant’s operation and maintenance while supporting the regional economy. Burgess BioPower suspended operations from Sunday, Oct. 2, to Wednesday, Oct. 12, to perform the maintenance, which represented about a $1 million investment in the plant.

