BERLIN —Burgess BioPower, the largest locally sourced power generator in New Hampshire, recently completed a semi-annual maintenance outage.
This provided the opportunity to optimize the plant’s operation and maintenance while supporting the regional economy. Burgess BioPower suspended operations from Sunday, Oct. 2, to Wednesday, Oct. 12, to perform the maintenance, which represented about a $1 million investment in the plant.
Along with Burgess BioPower’s 29 full-time employees, about 20 local and regional businesses took part in the effort. The businesses included Cross Machine of Berlin, Nordic Construction of Berlin, NEMO of Pittsfield, and Alvin J Coleman & Son, Inc. of Conway.
“Producing more than 500,000-megawatt hours of clean, reliable, price-stabile power each year, Burgess BioPower is a critical resource for the state of New Hampshire, and this comprehensive maintenance ensures we are operating at maximum capacity, reliability and efficiency for the plant’s entire lifespan,” said Burgess BioPower plant manager David Walker. “This is the consummate team effort, as we are proud to work with an array of local and regional businesses on this project that positions Burgess BioPower to continue playing an important role in delivering reliable power to the grid, while also helping the state meet its renewable energy goals.”
Burgess BioPower, which is one of the most technologically advanced biomass power plants in the country, handles more than 800,000 tons of wood chips delivered annually from wood suppliers in more than 150 New Hampshire communities. The maintenance process, which was ongoing 24 hours per day during the outage, included rebuilding, repairing and installing equipment, as well as extensive testing and inspections.
Scheduled outages provide the opportunity to perform regular inspection, testing, replacement and repairs of critical equipment and components, which extends the equipment life, reduces premature equipment or system failures and increases plant availability and reliability.
The team performed maintenance tasks from the fuel receiving yard to the turbine generator and everything in between. Workers replaced and repaired wood chip receiving and transport equipment, including repairs to two 33’ cantilever reclaim screws, several 20-foot-long screw augers and troughs and components of over a mile of conveying systems.
Between Burgess BioPower employees and regional contractors, as many as 60 workers were on-site contributing to the maintenance effort at any one time. According to a 2020 economic impact study, Burgess BioPower supports more than 240 jobs statewide and generates more than $70 million in annual economic activity. Burgess has generated more than $550 million in statewide economic activity in its operating history to date and is projected to generate $1.38 billion over 20 years.
Burgess BioPower is also an economic anchor in northern New Hampshire, where the plant contributes 12 percent of the city of Berlin’s tax revenue; 25 percent of annual water fees and 10 percent of annual sewer fees.
