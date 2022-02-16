BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority board heard updates Wednesday evening on several projects for the City of Berlin including updates on the city’s proposed tax increment finance district along Route 110.
Interim City Manager/Community Development Director Pam Laflamme told the board that the city is still waiting on the final map of the proposed TIF district from ADG Solutions LLC. Previously the mapping for the proposed district was too large and had to be changed to bring the district into compliance with state law. Laflamme said that some land was removed from a couple of parcels to bring the district into compliance and that the final map should be ready in time to be presented to the council and approved before the April 1 deadline.
Laflamme told the board that the state has officially turned over the nearly two mile portion of Route 110 that was part of the urban compact agreement and that the city recently awarded a contract for the engineering work to be done to extend water and sewer along Route 110.
The board also discussed goals and priorities from the Camoin Study that had been done several years prior. The four goals discussed by the board included: Expanding outdoor recreation, tourism, community health initiatives and related business opportunities; reconceptualizing the downtown area to improve community appearance and business vibrancy; supporting and developing business and workforce to enhance economic development; and recognizing and promoting Berlin’s quality of life through internal and external marketing initiatives.
Caron said in looking at the goals, one of the requirements in meeting these goals would be for the city to enhance its website to help businesses to market what they have. The board specifically discussed providing information through the city’s website on incentives the city provides for businesses as well as how to acquire funds for various projects such as signage and facade improvements.
Laflamme suggested that the board consider how much it might want to spend to develop a better marketing program that can be used to help local businesses and those seeking to start a business in Berlin.
During the discussions, Laflamme said the city had been contacted by several people interested in possibly starting small businesses in Berlin and that such contacts were the bulk of contacts she has received regarding business interest.
In a separate matter, BIDPA Board President Mike Caron told the board that there is currently no further update on the proposed project to bring a hotel to Berlin.
