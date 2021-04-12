The damages of Berlin’s and Gorham’s winter are starting to show on the roads and as the weather warms up and road construction begins again, road crews also have to spend a good deal of time on pothole repair.
In the meantime, drivers know they have to watch out for those potholes or damage in the roadway could result in damage to their cars and trucks.
Ed Rarick of Berlin Auto Mart on Glen Avenue in Berlin knows all about the damage that comes from potholes — broken struts, sway bar links and bushing issues.
Potholes form as a result of expansion and contraction during the freeze-thaw water cycles, combined with the amount of traffic on the pavement. Potholes often appear in late winter and early spring because of changing temperatures.
Ryan Gagnon of Berlin says he is a huge fan of Berlin Auto Mart and says he will not take his vehicle anywhere else. Gagnon says Rarick gives straight and honest opinions and first-time customers become long time customers.
Rarick recommends following these tips to avoid potholes and prevent damage to your vehicle.
• Keep your eyes peeled for damage in the road surface.
• Keep a safe following distance. This will make it possible for you to see problems in the road in time to react.
• Watch your speed. This also gives you time to react and can help you avoid damage hitting a pothole hard.
• Don’t swerve. This can create a danger for other drivers and can cause you to lose control of your car.
• Watch for water. Large potholes collect water from rain and making it hard to know how deep and the pothole really is.
Berlin Auto Mart, known as the home of “buy and pay here,” also keeps a good supply of late model used vehicles. Rarick attends auctions on a weekly basis to keep a good stock of late models to test drive.
Berlin Auto Mart is located at 416 Glen Ave. in Berlin and is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon. Call (603) 752-2223 for more information.
If you have a larger vehicle and haven’t managed to avoid those potholes, a trip to Berlin Spring Inc. may be in order.
Located on Third Avenue and owned by Shawn Roy, Berlin Spring Inc., specializes in big rig, truck and utility trailer springs.
Roy has owned the property since 2019 and his is the only spring shop in the North Country.
Roy says Berlin Spring deals with lots of damage from potholes and frost heaves. Leaf springs and suspension work on large vehicles bear the brunt of this damage.
Roy is known for his fast and friendly service. About 85 percent of his business out of town. He services all makes and models, big rigs and passenger vehicles.
Berlin Spring is located at 755 Third Ave. in Berlin. Call (603) 752-6230 or email service@berlinspring.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.