CONWAY — Cooper Cargill Chant Partner Paul Chant was named the new vice president of the New Hampshire Bar Association at the organization’s annual meeting on June 18 at the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield.
Chant is the senior litigation partner at Cooper Cargill Chant. He handles serious personal injury, workers’ compensation and medical malpractice matters. He was named by Business NH Magazine as the state’s top personal injury attorney in 2015 and was recently selected by Super Lawyers for recognition as a Super Lawyer in the area of personal injury for the eighth consecutive year.
The New Hampshire Bar Association is a non-profit 501(c)(6), court-mandated organization. As a unified bar, all attorneys licensed to practice in the state and New Hampshire judges must belong to the NHBA and pay annual dues.
“I am honored to have been elected to be vice president of the New Hampshire Bar Association. This organization of over 7,000 attorneys works hard to make the court system work for the public, for the employees in the court system and for lawyers. I hope that in the coming years we can work to address Access to Justice issues in New Hampshire,” Chant said.
“Paul has always graciously dedicated his time to help advance the causes of so many non-profit organizations on both a local and statewide level. I have no doubt Paul will excel as vice president of the New Hampshire Bar Association and continue to have a meaningful and positive impact on the New Hampshire Bar,” said Andrew Dean, a partner at Cooper Cargill Chant.
Chant received his J.D. from the Boston University School of Law. He is a past chair of the board of directors of the N.H. Association of Justice and of the N.H. Bar Foundation. He currently serves on the boards of CASA New Hampshire, The Tamworth Foundation, the N.H. Access to Justice Commission and the Book Love Foundation. He is a past chair of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
