MANCHESTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and New Hampshire slowly reopens, Eversource is reminding customers of the options and solutions available to support them during this uncertain time.
The energy company continues to offer various ways to assist customers, including tips to help save money and energy, as well as a new COVID-19 Payment Program that allows customers up to 12 months to pay any past-due balances.
“As the pandemic continues to evolve and we all begin to adjust to a new normal, we’re here to help any customer facing financial hardship or uncertainty,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We recognize how challenging these times are and remain committed to supporting our customers as we navigate through this unchartered territory. Any customer who may have had a difficult time paying their energy bill because of the pandemic can take advantage of one of our flexible payment arrangements to help them pay down any balances that may have accrued over the past few months.”
The COVID-19 Payment Program is available to any customer who requests financial assistance during the pandemic.
While customers are not currently at risk of losing service as Eversource continues to suspend all customer disconnections, this flexible payment arrangement also provides an important option for customers whenever the current moratorium on disconnections ends.
Here’s how the COVID-19 Payment Program works:
• Customers can pay past-due balances in flexible payment plans for up to 12 months.
• No down payment, fees or interest will be charged from March 17 (when the pandemic began) to the end of the payment plan.
• Once an active payment arrangement has been arranged, the account will be protected from service disconnection for the duration of the payment plan — including whenever the current moratorium on disconnections ends.
Customers can learn more about the COVID-19 Payment Program and enroll online at Eversource.com or by calling (800) 662-7764.
