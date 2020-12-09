MANCHESTER — For the second consecutive year, Eversource Energy has been recognized by Newsweek Magazine on its list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Eversource ranked No. 1 in the Energy & Utilities category on Newsweek’s list and placed 72nd out of 2,000 large public companies that were evaluated in its review process.
The list is based on an analysis of the companies’ corporate social responsibility efforts, sustainability and corporate citizenship as well as an independent public survey.
“This recognition is a tremendous honor that truly reflects the unyielding commitment and determination of our company and our great employees — especially during these uncertain times,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge. “While we continue to operate under our COVID-19 pandemic plan, our focus remains on providing safe and reliable electric, gas and water service to our customers while at the same time nurturing a diverse and engaged workplace for employees, advancing clean energy and working to protect the environment. We are honored to be on Newsweek’s list again this year and in the great company of the other distinguished honorees.”
“As this difficult year comes to an end, we wanted to recognize companies like Eversource that care about being good citizens and give back to their communities,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief. “Eversource once again topped its category, making clear that the company shares the values that we all respect and appreciate. That's worth recognizing in any year.”
Eversource’s commitment to carbon neutrality, support of solar energy utility installations, investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and initiatives consistent with its strategy of being the catalyst for clean energy development in New England demonstrates its corporate responsibility. In addition, the energy company has partnered with global offshore wind developer Orsted to bring additional offshore wind to the northeast, and is also advancing innovative energy storage projects for improved energy reliability for customers.
The Newsweek list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories. Eversource and the other recognized companies on Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies were featured in the news magazine Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.